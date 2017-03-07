Local pharmacist wants more action to prevent pharmacy robberies & opioid epidemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's Attorney General is teaming up to fight pharmacy robberies in the state. But one local pharmacist, who's been robbed multiple times, says the efforts don't go far enough.

"As I tell my students, I graduated before penicillin," said Richard Kilmer.

He's been a pharmacist for 43 years and surely has some jokes bottled up. But sadly, his efforts to aid the sick have come with a cost, or two. His pharmacy, Community Pharmacy, along State Street has been targeted twice by thieves.

"He said he had a gun, and the other was a man with a knife," Kilmer added.

Madison police did catch the first man, but weren't so lucky in catching the second man who was seen on surveillance video leaving the pharmacy wearing a mask.

"I gave him what he wanted," Kilmer said.

He didn't hand over the cash. Instead, pills were demanded by both men. The pharmacy isn't the only one that's been targeted. Authorities say in 2015, 45 pharmacies were robbed in Wisconsin. A majority of those thieves, targeted the addictive pills behind the counter. That made Wisconsin one of the leading states in the country for pharmacy robberies.

It's now prompted state officials to step in and form a plan to tackle the growing problem. Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel teamed up with the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin, coming up with a training program to prevent such robberies.

"It has things like model opening and closing strategies, camera and monitoring placement, and use of time delay safes," Schimel said at a news conference.

He declined to comment on particular details involved in the training, explaining that he doesn't want to give criminals important helpful information.

Kilmer appreciates the efforts to keep his employees and himself safe, but doesn't believe the state goes far enough.

"Until we have a treatment program in place, and decriminalize addiction, I mean it's going to be a problem. When people are deperate, they're going to do desperate things," he added.

A state finding itself in a deadly epidemic. Now, it's trying to find the desperate measures to fix it.