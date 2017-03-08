Madison Police investigating shots fired on northeast side of city

Madison Police investigating shots fired on northeast side of ci - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police is investigating a report of shots fired on the northeast side of Madison Tuesday afternoon. 

At about 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, officers at the North District station say a subject pulled into the station saying that their car was shot at Sherman Plaza Shopping Center at 2813 N. Sherman Ave. Officers found a bullet hole in the subject's car. 

There are no injuries as a result of the incident. Police believe this isn't an isolated incident and say there's a person of interest that said they would come in and talk to police.

