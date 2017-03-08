UPDATE: Man stabbed several times outside Sun Prairie movie theater

UPDATE: Man stabbed several times outside Sun Prairie movie thea - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie police say the victim in the stabbing was a 20-year-old man.

He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say the victim was stabbed several times outside the movie theater in Sun Prairie. 

The suspect was taken into custody. While police are still investigating what led up to the stabbing, they say there is no "continued threat" to the public.

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie police detectives are investigating a stabbing outside a movie theater.

Officers were called to the Marcus Palace Cinema around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Sun Prairie Police tell us there was some sort of altercation between two people and one of them was stabbed.

The victim is expected to survive. The person with the knife was taken into custody.

Police tell 27 News this was not a random stabbing and there's no threat to the public.

