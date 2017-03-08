Women's March organizers call for 'A Day Without a Woman'

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Organizers of January's Women's March are calling for women to take the day off and encouraging them not to spend money to show their economic strength and impact on American society.

"A Day Without a Woman" on Wednesday is the first national action by organizers since the nationwide marches held the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration. They drew millions of women onto the streets to protest misogyny, inequality and oppression. Though it is unclear how many women could participate, thousands across the country have signaled their support and interest online and to employers.

The event coincides with the U.N.-designated International Women's Day, and organizers say they want to "stand with women around the globe" who supported their efforts Jan. 21 with similar protests in cities around the world.