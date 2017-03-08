Wildfires claim at least seven lives

KANSAS (WKOW) -- Wildfires continue to consume over a million acres across multiple states. Firefighters are using helicopters to battle the blaze in Florida where sections of interstate were closed on Tuesday in an area that locals call "Alligator Alley". As of Wednesday morning, the fires have caused five deaths in Texas, one in Kansas, and one in Oklahoma.
Officials say that fire weather conditions will persist for many more days.
