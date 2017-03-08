WI Dairy News: Millennials & Coffee

MADISON (WKOW) -- Consumption of espresso-based beverages made with milk and cream has almost tripled since 2008 and millennials are the people who drink them the most.



At Colectivo Coffee Roasters, you'll see a lot of young coffee drinkers. Scott Schwebel, V.P. of Brand Marketing & Retail, says he's seen the millennial customer base growing rapidly and credits their mobile lifestyle and tech-savvy nature with their love of coffee. He says they also support shops that source local products.



Schwebel says, "We haven't sourced local because it's been trendy, we source local because it's been exceptional product."



In case there is any doubt that millennials are making an impact in the are aof specialty coffee beverages, since 2008, consumption among 18 - 24 year olds went from 13% to 36%.