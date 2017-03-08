Cycling through vision impairment

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW researchers say more than 100,000 people in Wisconsin are living blind or with severe vision loss. They say the problem isn't as black and white as you might think.

Take chip Kaufman for example. "The largest issue I encounter on a day to day basis is effectively not being blind enough," says Chip. He's living with cone rod dystrophy, meaning he can't see color; bright lights are harsh, but he can't see well in the dark either. Also his central vision is almost gone. Looking at him though, you probably wouldn't know anything was wrong.

"A little bit of change in your eye sight affects a lot of the things you can and can't do," says Chip.

"Just the logistics of daily life," adds Chip's wife Christy Kaufman. "Like having one driver in the household, having two kids who need to get to two places at the same time."

At UW's McPherson Eye Research Institute, Dr. David Gamm and his peers are trying to find a fix or permanent cure for diseases like Chip's and others.

"We know it's a continuous battle. It's not something that you just wake up and say well we did it. And there's no magic bullet for everyone," says Dr. Gamm.

Every year his practice hold Cycle for Sight to raise money for research.

"I think it's important for our researchers as well as our clinicians to interact with patients on more than just a clinical or laboratory basis, so we really can understand what it is about their lives that is important for us to address," says Dr. Gamm.

Cycle for Sight is especially perfect for Chip. Even though his doctors have told him he can't drive anymore, he's still cleared to ride a bike every day to work.

"He rides rain, snow, hail," says Christy.

"I'd much rather have independence of being able to take myself to work and bring myself home when I want to," says Chip.

Saturday at Cycle for Sight, it's way to share that with his whole family. "A lot of times, they don't know what they can do to help... It's not something that's easy to talk about, but this gives them the opportunity [to say] hey, I'm here. I care. If there's something we can do, we can do it," he says.

The event takes place the morning of March 11 at three different locations in Madison. To find out more or register, click here. Last year's event raised more than $35,000.