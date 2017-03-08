Police: Man runs from officers, needs to be rescued from Lake Me - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police: Man runs from officers, needs to be rescued from Lake Mendota

MAPLE BLUFF (WKOW) -- Police agencies rescued a man from Lake Mendota after he jumped in following a crash trying to get away from officers.

The incident started just before midnight in the Village of Maple Bluff. Sgt. Jay Sugden tells 27 News an officer conducted a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed south on Sherman Avenue.

The driver crashed into a tree at Tenney Park. Police say the suspect got out of the vehicle, then ran into Lake Mendota.

Sgt. Sugden says the man, identified later as Gabriel Rashid-Lais, 39, was rescued from the lake, then taken to UW Hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

Sgt. Sugden says they believe Rashid-Lais ran from officers because of a domestic incident that happened the night before. That incident is being investigated by the City of Madison Police Department.

