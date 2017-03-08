Guns and marijuana seized from from vehicle during traffic stop - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Guns and marijuana seized from from vehicle during traffic stop in Monona

Posted:

MONONA (WKOW) -- Monona Police say three guns, magazines and drugs were seized during a traffic stop on Sunday, March 5. 

Authorities believe the four people in the car were all gang members. Police are telling the community to be aware of their surroundings in light of the recent shootings in the Madison area.

