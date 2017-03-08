Valentine's Day RadioShack burglary suspects identified

MADISON (WKOW) -- Monroe Police have identified the remaining suspects wanted in a RadioShack burglary that happened on Valentine's Day.

The three suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Monte Brannon of Aurora, Illinois, 24-year-old Trejamario Cook of Oswego, Illinois, and 21-year-old Campanella Ford III of Oswego, Illinois.

Felony warrants have been issued for the three men charging them with burglary, criminal damage to property, and obstructing an officer.

Five other suspects had been arrested in February after they were suspected of stealing nearly $90,000 in cell phone and other equipment. The three remaining suspects were able to flee from the scene.

Campanella Ford III is currently in custody in Illinois on several unrelated charges. Police say it will be some time before Ford is extradited to Wisconsin to face charges.

Monte Brannon and Trejamario Cook are still both wanted on felony charges and remain at large.