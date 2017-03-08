Semi blocks Interstate in Rock County after tipping over in the - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Semi blocks Interstate in Rock County after tipping over in the wind

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) --- Northbound lanes of I-39 near Janesville at MM 177 was closed for an hour after a semi tipped over due to the wind, according to State Patrol

Traffic was re-routed for a time.

The scene was cleared before 11:30 a.m.

