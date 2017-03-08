Madison shooting suspect in Dane Co. Jail after being captured in Chicago

MADISON (WKOW) -- Claude Knight is now sitting in the Dane County Jail after being arrested in Chicago February 22 for a shooting at a gas station on E. Washington Avenue.

The shooting happened early in the morning February 19. The disturbance started at a large birthday party in Beaver Dam, which moved to Madison. Up to 70 people gathered at the gas station and another disturbance broke out, leading to the shooting.

Knight (28) was arrested on a warrant by the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force and faces a charge of first degree reckless endangerment of safety. The other suspect arrested was 22-year-old Christopher Somersett, Jr. He faces a tentative charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.