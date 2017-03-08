Strong winds contribute to devastating fire in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff’s office says a Wednesday morning fire spread from an outdoor furnace to a shed, and then from the shed to a house in the town of Christiana, causing about $165,000 in damage.

Dane County deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to 2185 Clearview Road, along with fire departments from Fort Atkinson, McFarland, Edgerton, Stoughton, Deerfield and Cambridge.

"The high winds obviously created a problem for us, the fire was spreading fast," said Cambridge Fire Department assistant chief Ted Blackwood, who says crews scrambled to keep a bad situation from getting worse. "Our main concern when we got here was that we had a large propane tank on the north side of the building that we had to get cooled off right away."

The sheriff's office says the outdoor wood furnace was being used as a heat source when ash from the chimney of the furnace blew onto a nearby shed. The flames then spread from the shed to the house and both buildings are considered a total loss.

Fire officials are making sure remaining ashes don't spark another fire.

"We'll have to make sure the fire is completely out so that we don't have a rekindle, it's not that all uncommon, especially with the wind, it can spark that back up pretty easily," said Blackwood.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The sheriff's office says a neighbor saw it and called 911.