Reward offered in Lafayette County dog poisoning case

LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) --- The Humane Society of the United States is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the fatal poisoning of three dogs in Lafayette County.

A family in Mineral Point came home February 5th to find their three dogs dead in the yard of their home on Ballard Road.

Preliminary results found the dogs had been poisoned.

According to the reward release, evidence was found that the dogs ingested raw hamburger laced with a highly toxic sulfuric pesticide that has been banned in the U.S.

Here is the full story of the local investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Lafayette Crime Stoppers line at 800-606-TIPS, or the Sheriff’s Office at 608-776-4870.