David Johnson comes to WKOW from WGXA in Macon Georgia, where he was a multimedia journalist and weekend anchor.

David graduated from California State University, Northridge with a degree in broadcast journalism. He began his career as an intern at KTLA in Los Angeles before being hired as a production assistant. After almost a year at KTLA, David was hired as a producer at KEYT in Santa Barbara. He produced the evening shows, before moving to the morning show. Before coming to WKOW, David also worked at KOTA, Rapid City , and WGXA, Macon Georgia as a reporter and anchor.

In his spare time, he enjoys weight training, tennis, hiking, computers, singing, movies, comedy clubs, traveling, and meeting new people.

David is looking forward to getting to know the community and discovering all the great things Madison and the state of Wisconsin has to offer.

If you have any stories ideas David would love to hear from you, email him at dmjohnson@wkow.com. You can follow him on Facebook or Twitter at @DavidWKOW.