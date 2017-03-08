Windy weather doesn't stop hundreds from turning out to 'Day Without Women' Rally at Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) -- Across the nation, groups held Day Without Women marches in honor of International Women's Day. In Madison, MPD estimates between 6-700 demonstrated during the two hour event at the steps of the Capitol.

It certainly wasn't as big as January's Women's March in Madison, when 75,000 demonstrated, but activists of all ages braved the windy weather to protest and speak about solidarity.

"For me it was exciting to see the young people turn out, with what's going to be an ongoing struggle for years to come," International Socialist member and event spokesperson Dayna Long said.

A group of more than a hundred headed in from East High School.

"I support my girlfriend, my mom, my grandmother, my auntie all the females in my life," Chris Timm said. He wasn't the only male teen in the crowd attending the demonstration.

Junior Dave Villareal came from Waukesha, to show how much he supports women's rights.

"We want equality for everyone, every human being and that's really it," Villareal said.