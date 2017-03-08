Janesville man accused in terrifying domestic violence incident in Milton

MILTON (WKOW) -- Milton police have accused a Janesville man of entering the home of a Milton family and waking them with a gunshot before threatening them.

Cesar Flores Hernandez, 30, is the boyfriend of one of the victims.

A criminal complaint filed in the case states the woman told police she fought with Flores Hernandez on Monday after she learned he had cheated on her.

She told police that later the same night, she was sleeping in her bed with her nine, eight and one-year-old children, while a six-month-old slept in a nearby crib. She claims a gunshot woke them up, and that Flores Hernandez then put a gun to the face of two of the children before making them all sit on the ground while he pointed the gun at them.

The woman adds that Flores Hernandez warned her she shouldn't report the incident to police because he knows people that can have her killed.

Authorities found what looked like a bullet hole in the home's wall and a 9mm shell casing under the bed.They also found what they think was the weapon involved inside a gun case at the home.

Flores Hernandez is charged with one count of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Domestic Abuse.. one county of Endanger Safety by Reckless Use of a Firearm, Domestic Abuse.. one count of Misdemeanor Battery, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Abuse... three counts of Physical Abuse of Child, Use of a Dangerous Weapon.. four counts of Endangering Safety by Reckless Use of a Firearm, and four counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.