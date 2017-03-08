Democrats propose legalizing assisted suicide in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democrats in the state Legislature want to legalize assisted suicide for terminally ill people in Wisconsin.

Three lawmakers on Wednesday introduced a bill to allow someone suffering from a terminal illness to end their life if they have gotten approval from a doctor and meet other requirements. A similar proposal introduced last session failed to pass the Republican-controlled Legislature.

State Rep. Sondy Pope, of Mount Horeb, says it is inhumane to force a person with a terminal illness to suffer needlessly. She says the bill will allow people to end their life "on their own terms."

The lawmakers say their proposal is modeled after an Oregon law that's been in place since 1997.

Last session's proposal in Wisconsin drew opposition from Wisconsin Right to Life, the Wisconsin Catholic Conference and others.