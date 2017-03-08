Gov. Walker approves $1.9 million for Dodge County Airport const - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Gov. Walker approves $1.9 million for Dodge County Airport construction

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Governor Scott Walker has approved over $1.9 million for design and construction projects at the Dodge County Airport.

Governor Walker announced funding Wednesday to design and reconstruct Runway 8/26 at the Dodge County Airport. DOT officials say the improvements will help make pavement conditions at the airport safer.

Funds from the state, Dodge County, and Federal Aviation Administration will be used for the project.

Construction should be completed by October 2018.

