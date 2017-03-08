Walker pledges help for Jewish center after several threats

A post card from the Wisconsin Elections Commission coming to nearly 400,000 voters is not a scam.More >>
A bicyclist was injured in a hit and run just outside of Praire Du Sac around 7:50 Thursday morning.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they have arrested a man for the hit-and-run crash that injured a Prairie du Sac woman as she rode her bike Thursday morning.
The June full moon is often referred to as the "Strawberry Moon" because of the timing of the strawberry harvest.
Madison police say a man was hurt in a stabbing Thursday night.
Shortly after 7 p.m., a neighbor called 9-1-1 that a combination camper/toy hauler and truck were on fire in the driveway of a home at 1038 Laura Lane.
