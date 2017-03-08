Walker pledges help for Jewish center after several threats

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker says he plans to provide additional law enforcement intelligence and staffing to a Jewish community center in suburban Milwaukee that has been the target of threats so it "continues to be a safe place."

Walker made the comments Wednesday after touring a Jewish community center in Whitefish Bay that has received three threats during the past six weeks, including one Tuesday. The Republican governor says his office will release more details about his plans for help later Wednesday or in the coming days.

Federal officials have been investigating more than 120 threats against Jewish organizations in three dozen states since Jan. 9 and a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries. A Missouri resident was arrested on a cyberstalking charge and accused of making at least eight of the threats nationwide.