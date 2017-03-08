All-girls robotics club receives $2,500 donation

MADISON (WKOW) -- On a day celebrating women and their accomplishments, a group of girls in Madison is getting some help reaching their goals.

On Wednesday, the Junior League of Madison presented a check for $2,500 to the Cherokee Heights Middle School Robotics Club for Girls.

Approximately 15 girls from all grade levels currently participate in the program.

Club Advisor Donna Fogell says the program introduces students to basic robotic concepts. Subject matter includes science, technology engineering, and math (STEM). According to Fogell, there is an under-representation of women in the STEM workforce.

"Girls are not that engaged so much according to research into science, technology, and math," Fogell said. "So this is a great opportunity for them to be involved with that."

According to Cherokee Principal Sarah Chaja-Clardy, the $2,500 will be used for essential program activities, like refreshing course materials. At the conclusion of this session, the balance of funds will either be used to enable one or more of the students to attend a summer program, plan a field trip for the group, or an all-Club celebration.