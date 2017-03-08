Crowd shows for hearing on proposed 'opt out' zoning bill - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Crowd shows for hearing on proposed 'opt out' zoning bill

MADISON (WKOW) -- A bill that would allow towns to withdraw from Dane County's zoning authority drew a large crowd at the Capitol Wednesday.

AB 109 would allow towns in Dane County to enact an ordinance withdrawing from the county's zoning ordinance and development plan.

Residents opposing the bill argue it would take away the voice of citizens. Supporters say residents should have the freedom to govern their own affairs.

"I just want to have a talk with town residents without the influence of Dane County zoning in our town halls," said Town of Middleton Board member Tim Roehl.

