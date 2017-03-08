Pedestrian hit by car in Middleton, taken to hospital

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Police say a pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.

The Middleton Police Department says around 7 p.m. Wednesday, the pedestrian was crossing Century Avenue at Donna Drive when they were hit by a car.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries. Police did not describe the nature of the injuries.

Officers say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300, the tipster line at 608-824-7304, or text to 608-824-7300.