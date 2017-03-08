2 recent bird flu cases bring back bad memories of 2015 outbreak

MADISON (WKOW) -- The bird flu has returned to Wisconsin, two years after an outbreak killed two million chickens and turkeys.



The disease showed up in a flock in Barron County Saturday and one in Tennessee on Sunday. It's brought fear to producers in Wisconsin, who took a major hit during the outbreak in 2015 but have since bounced back. 10 businesses lost animals, including two in Jefferson County and one in Juneau County, but everyone was impacted by skyrocketing egg prices and export embargoes. The outbreak hit 15 states, killing 49 million birds.



UW-Extension Poultry Specialist Ron Kean tells 27 News bird raisers have stepped up since then, to try to avoid another outbreak.



"Everybody is back to full production. I think probably the biggest thing was the dollars spent and the time spent in improving biosecurity," Kean says. "More fences built around property, truck washes being installed, some new entryways that are maybe cleaner, more changes of clothing, boots, things like that."



Kean says the bird flu was devastating on producers, so they've changed their mindset, being extra careful of what's coming onto the farms.



Despite the outbreak, flocks in the state have been growing. There are roughly 50 million chickens and 6 to 7 million turkeys raised for meat every year and 6 million laying hens, which have been slowly growing in recent years, especially among medium-sized, cage-free flocks.



Bird flu is spread by wild birds flying through the area, so there's little more producers can do than secure their facilities, according to experts. The bird flu does not affect people.



Next week, producers from across the region will meet in Minnesota for the annual Midwest Poultry Federation Convention. These cases of bird flu will likely be a big topic of discussion and Kean says he hopes it won't deter people from coming to the event.