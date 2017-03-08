UPDATE: Missing Madison man has been found

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison police say Nicholas Nawrocki has been found and returned home safely. The police updated the incident report shortly after midnight Thursday.



MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are asking for your help finding a missing man.

They say 21-year-old Nicholas Nawrocki is on the autism spectrum.

He left his assisted living facility at 7100 E. Valley Ridge Dr. Wednesday afternoon.

He was last seen around 5pm in the Hammersley and McKenna Rd. area.

Nicholas is 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds.

He was wearing a bright red parka and black pants.

If you see Nicholas, call the Dane County 911 Center.