New tax brackets under Walker budget analyzed

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new analysis shows most Wisconsin taxpayers would see a $44 reduction in their income taxes under Gov. Scott Walker's budget.
    The Legislative Fiscal Bureau also found that for tax year 2017, those making between $100,000 and $1 million would see the largest average decrease at $67.
    People making between $30,000 and $40,000 would see an average $32 decrease.
    And, those making between $40,000 and $50,000 would see an average $45 decrease.

