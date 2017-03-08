Resch Center ready for WIAA Girls State Basketball Championship

Officials with the Milwaukee Division of the FBI say an eight-month long investigation has resulted in 11 federal indictments of suspected gang members.More >>
A bicyclist was injured in a hit and run just outside of Praire Du Sac around 7:50 Thursday morning.More >>
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they have arrested a man for the hit-and-run crash that injured a Prairie du Sac woman as she rode her bike Thursday morning.More >>
A post card from the Wisconsin Elections Commission coming to nearly 400,000 voters is not a scam.More >>
Monona police were called to an armed robbery at Taco John's late Thursday night.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- It's roadkill season, so it's not surprising this time of year logs the most car vs deer crashes on the roads here in Wisconsin, evidence which can be seen by all the carcasses on the side of the road.More >>
