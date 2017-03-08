Resch Center ready for WIAA Girls State Basketball Championship - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Resch Center ready for WIAA Girls State Basketball Championship

Posted: Updated:

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Tip-off is Thursday for the WIAA Girls State Basketball Championship.

It'll be the fifth year at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Crews put the finishing touches on the court and scoreboard Wednesday.

Organizers expect 40,000 people will show up over the three-day tournament.

"It just keeps getting better. Ticket sales this year have been terrific. Of course, we have some local teams which always helps, but it's a wonderful mix of teams throughout the state that'll be coming to Green Bay and enjoying our hospitality," Brad Toll of the Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau told our affiliate, WBAY.

New this year, schools are competing to see who can sell the most advance tickets.

Winning schools receive $2,000.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.