Cheesemakers ready for Golden Beavers in D3 semifinals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The countdown to this year's WIAA Girls Basketball State Tournament has finally come down to a matter of hours.

Division 3 will hit the floor of the Resch Center first before the two Division 4 semifinal matchups.

On Friday, Division 2 will get in on the action with the Monroe Cheesemakers taking on top-ranked and undefeated Beaver Dam. The Golden Beavers handed the Cheesemakers a 70-49 loss back in December.

"We played them earlier in the season and I feel like we were all a little nervous to play them because we knew they were good, "says sophomore guard Sydney Hilliard. "And now I think, especially cause our defense has improved and just everyone is more confident with the ball so I feel like it'll be a good matchup."

The Cheesemakers will be making their ninth appearance at State and their first since 2010. The will face Beaver Dam after the first semifinal matchup between Hortonville and Cudahy.

"Mentally you just have to think of it as a normal game," says junior forward Sydney Mathiason. "Just go out there and play your best."