Cashel Dennehy School of Irish Dance prepares for busy month

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Cashel Dennehy School of Irish Dance has put in many hours preparing for a busy month.

With St. Patrick's Day just around the corner, the Irish dancers have many upcoming performances in the Madison and Milwaukee areas. They performed Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin.

If you'd like to see them in person, click here for a full schedule. The dancers will be at various schools, senior centers and other organizations this month. Cashel Dennehy is also featured in Madison's 20th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade March 12 on the Capitol Square.

To learn more about the school of Irish dance, click here.