Affordable Care Act replacement passes first committee

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- After an 18-hour session lasting into early Thursday morning, the Ways and Means Committee has passed the GOP health bill along party lines.

Democrats, and even some Republicans, tore into this bill along the way. The left tried various stalling tactics, at one point trying to change the name of the bill to the "Republican Pay More for Less Act." The actual name of the bill is the American Health Care Act.

"What this bill needs is some 'extreme vetting,'" said Rep. Lloyd Doggett, (D) Texas.

Republicans are trying to push the bill through quickly though.

"We are on a mission to repeal and replace Obamacare," said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, (R) Washington. "It's a rescue mission to save families and patients all across this country."

However Tea Party Republicans oppose this replacement, calling it "Obamacare 2.0."

Meanwhile some of the country's leading healthcare groups, like AARP and the American Medical Association, are denouncing the republican plan. The AMA cited an expected decline in coverage and potential harm to vulnerable patients. One early review of the Affordable Care Act replacement projects up to 10 million Americans could lose their insurance.

Due to how American politics are designed, with leeway for stalling, the Congressional Budget Office, should be able to better estimate how much the plan will cost and how many people will be affected before it passes.

As of 6:00 a.m. CST Thursday, the House Energy and Commerce Committee was still debating in an overnight session.