Wisconsin Aviation addresses pilot shortage with incentives for potential students

MADISON (WKOW) -- Back in the day, being a pilot was almost like being a celebrity, but now that's not so much the case. In fact, people in the aviation industry say now that the baby boomers are retiring, the industry is facing a pilot shortage.

"Kind of an exodus, if you will, from the airlines," says Sean Hatley, director of flight training for Wisconsin Aviation. "More and more and more, we're finding the bottom of the period is emptying out, so there just isn't a supply anymore."

Wisconsin Aviation is trying to do its part, offering incentives to people interested in getting a pilot license. The aviation school is offering introductory flights for about $70 for amateurs to give them a taste of flying.

"It gives you a good idea, do I like this or don't I?" says Hatley. "There's not a lot of knowledge out there, and I'm hoping to change that... Everybody thinks you have to have these advanced degrees in physics or something like that to fly any airplane. And although it's not for everybody, more people than they think can fly an airplane. It's like any other still. It just takes practice."

Wisconsin Aviation is also offering a financing and flexible option for their pilot license course. Hatley says the school will tailor the program to your budget and lifestyle.

"The fun never stops. There's always something different to do in aviation," says Hatley.

While the experience at Wisconsin Aviation is different than going to a four-year university, Hatley says there is an option to include a bachelor's degree. For more information you can contact Wisconsin Aviation at this link.