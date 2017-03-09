TRAFFIC UPDATE: Semi cleared from I-39/90 at U.S. 51, delays eas - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Semi cleared from I-39/90 at U.S. 51, delays easing

Courtesy: Lucas Thur Courtesy: Lucas Thur
UPDATE (WKOW) -- Delays are easing on I-39/90 near U.S. 51 after a semi leaking fuel has been cleared from the scene.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The semi has been cleared from the scene of a fuel leak on I-39/90 at U.S. 51, but there are still delays in the area.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is offering an alternate route: Exit at WIS 73 and head north to US 12/18. West on US 12/18 back to I-39/90. 

MADISON (WKOW) -- 27 Traffic Tracker is showing significant delays on I-39/90 around U.S. 51 after an early morning incident.

Wisconsin State Patrol tells 27 News a semi and some other vehicles hit metal debris on the interstate, and the semi leaked some fuel. The right lane going northbound is blocked while crews clean up. This would be just east of Stoughton.

The incident happened just before 4:00 a.m. Thursday and as of 6:45 a.m., back-ups are starting to show up. Delays are in excess of five miles.

