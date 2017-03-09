Part of Lacy Road to close for construction

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Part of Lacy Road in Fitchburg will close starting Thursday so crews can begin underground construction work.

Phase one of the closure will take place from Sunflower Drive down Lacy Road towards Research Park Drive. Drivers should use Fish Hatchery Road, East Cheryl Parkway, and Sunflower Drive for a detour. Phase one of the project will be completed in May.

Phase two of the project will start in May and go until November.