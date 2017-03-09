Part of Lacy Road to close for construction - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Part of Lacy Road to close for construction

Posted: Updated:

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Part of Lacy Road in Fitchburg will close starting Thursday so crews can begin underground construction work.

Phase one of the closure will take place from Sunflower Drive down Lacy Road towards Research Park Drive. Drivers should use Fish Hatchery Road, East Cheryl Parkway, and Sunflower Drive for a detour. Phase one of the project will be completed in May.

Phase two of the project will start in May and go until November.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.