Medieval Times knights begin "Chivalry in Action Goodwill Tour" in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Goodwill store on Madison's west side will have some brave and noble visitors Thursday afternoon.

Knights from Medieval Times in Schaumburg, Illinois, are making Madison their first stop of a multi-city tour called "Chivalry in Action." Before that, they stopped by the WKOW studios to promote the event and show off their dueling skills.

The tour of Goodwill stores will have the knights, in full regalia, helping with drive-through donations, posing for photos with donors and shoppers, performing sword fighting demonstrations and handing out free Medieval Times merchandise.

The first 25 people to show a knight a receipt for either buying or donating items to the Madison Goodwill will get a complimentary pair of tickets to the show. After that, donors and shoppers will get discounted coupons for 45% off adult tickets to Medieval Times.

The event is Thursday, March 9 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Madison West Goodwill, 4530 Verona Road.