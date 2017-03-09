Pet of the Week: Help Rebah find a loving home

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Rebah is searching for a permanent family or person to live with. The 6-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix is happy and charming.

On Friday, Dalton Roadruck,with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off this cute dog.

Roadruck says, Rebah would do best in a home with no cats or small dogs. She gets a long great with bigger dog friends and loves people. She is very well trained and already knows several commands.

Roadruck also mentioned the upcoming Kitten Shower on Saturday, March 25. Guest are encouraged to come out and enjoy refreshments, children’s activities, same day adoptions and you get to play with cuddly kittens. The event will be held at 222 South Arch Street in Janesville from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Everyone is welcome and will have a chance to play with some adorable kittens.

Click here for adoption information. If you would like to bring the kittens a gift click here for the registry.