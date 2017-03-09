What's Going Around: Influenza

MADISON (WKOW) -- Health care providers in southern Wisconsin continue to see influenza.

For the last several weeks WKOW has checked in with physicians for our What's Going Around segment, all have mentioned seeing the flu. That's still the case on Madison's east side at the Group Health Cooperative East clinic.

Mary Evenson, a Certified Physician Assistant says symptoms include high fever, chills, cough, body aches, headaches and fatigue.

To treat, she says you'll want to get Tamiflu from your doctor and take it twice a day for five days. It's ideal to start the anti-viral medication within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms. Evenson says also get more rest, fluids and take over the counter medicines, honey or pain relievers to help with symptoms. Evenson says don't give honey to children under one year old and make sure you read the directions on OTC medications.

Avoid contact with others to prevent spreading the disease. Evenson says if a family member or someone else you're in close contact with is diagnosed with influenza, call your doctor to start preventive medication. If you think you have it, call your doctor right away to get started in Tamiflu.