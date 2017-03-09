St. Baldrick’s event set for Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- They are heroes to children with cancer. The St. Baldrick's Foundation will host its annual fundraising event at 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Coliseum Bar in Madison.

On Friday, Jon Byrd and his 12-year-old son Graham stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the annual event.

The St. Baldrick's Foundation is a volunteer-based organization aimed at finding the funds to find cures for childhood cancer.

Each year, 160,000 children are diagnosed with cancer worldwide. Cancer is the number one disease killer of children in the U.S. and Canada. That's why the Madison Firefighters Union and others are getting involved, by volunteering, donating or shaving their heads to raise money.

Click here for more information.