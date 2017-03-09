Onlookers react after big rig crashes into New Lisbon Travel Mart

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A Juneau County travel mart has tens of thousands in damage after a big-rig slammed into and through the building. It happened just off the Interstate 94/90, on Bridge Street in New Lisbon.

"Oh my God, there's a semi half way in this building!" Subway worker Ryan Fauska exclaimed after rushing into work to film crews freeing the 18-wheeler from the wall.

"Biggest thing I've ever had to deal with is somebody being annoying when I'm making a sub, now I've got a big of a draft in here."

Fauska chuckled about the giant hole in the building, but he says there is a big blessing in the story.

"If the guy had driven to the other side, he would have hit the diesel pumps and who knows what would have happened then," Fauska said.

An employee was standing just feet from the semi when it crashed into the building, Travel Mart cashier Diane McNew says her co-worker was scared.

"She broke down, because she realized she had been there a second before that and it could have taken her out," McNew said.

For now, she's just thankful no lives were lost.

"No one was hurt, the driver wasn't hurt or nothing, so that was good," McNew said. " But just all the damage, people being out of work you know could be like up to a month," she added.

Repairs will be extensive and are expected to take weeks.

The driver was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. State Patrol and New Lisbon Police are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.

