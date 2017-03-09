Onlookers react after big rig crashes into New Lisbon Travel Mart

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for 8-year-old Jaiden Hunt, missing from the city of Knowlton, in Marathon County.More >>
SWAT Team was also called to the 900 block of Vernon Avenue Saturday afternoon.
Police say one person arrested at the shooting scene Saturday afternoon is connected to the homicide earlier in the day.
Officials with the Milwaukee Division of the FBI say an eight-month long investigation has resulted in 11 federal indictments of suspected gang members.
A bicyclist was injured in a hit and run just outside of Praire Du Sac around 7:50 Thursday morning.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they have arrested a man for the hit-and-run crash that injured a Prairie du Sac woman as she rode her bike Thursday morning.
A post card from the Wisconsin Elections Commission coming to nearly 400,000 voters is not a scam.
