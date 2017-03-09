Wisconsin Aviation addresses pilot shortage

MADISON (WKOW) -- Aviation experts say fewer people are interested in becoming pilots.

When the baby boomers retire, it seems there will be a pilot shortage. Wisconsin Aviation believes some of the reasons people aren't pursuing aviation careers anymore are because of the time, money and lack of knowledge. They are going to offer introductory flights. To get a feel for what it's actually like to fly a plane, they are offering 30 minutes of ground training and 30 minutes up in the air.

Sean Hatley, the Director of Flight Training at Wisconsin Aviation, tells 27 News most people feel they need to have an advanced degree in physics, "it just takes practice".

Hatley went on to say the shortage right now is making it easy for his students to find jobs right away with major airlines.