First Iowa County drug court graduate turns life around, sets example

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- The first graduate of Iowa County's nearly two year old drug court is turning his life around and setting an example for the program's possibilities to make a difference.



"Started using heroin when I was seventeen, eighteen years old," 27-year old Joey White tells 27 News.



White remembers a jail stint where he committed to himself he would invest himself in drug court, after previous counseling and treatment had failed.



''Something hit me, that you need to do it now, or you're going to be dead,'' White says.



White spent more than a year working through the county's five phase drug court. The court is an alternative to a traditional criminal justice system approach, and is present in about half the state's counties. Iowa County's program is modeled after neighboring Grant County's drug court, and involves twice monthly court sessions with Judge Margaret Taylor, counseling, drug testing and regular visits with probation agents, sanctions for program violations, and rewards for successes, such as gift cards to restaurants. Taylor says the program is funded through a state grant.



Assistant Iowa County District Attorney Matthew Allen believes the fledgling program is successful. He says moving through the program's requirements is expected to take a participant at least fourteen months. He says the approach prioritizes community safety, participant recovery, and lasting results. "By getting them at the front end and treating the problem before incarceration, we hope to avoid them ending up in the court system again," Allen says.



Several drug court cases preceed White's Thursday program graduation. Taylor inquires about sobriety, work and school progress, household arrangements. Each participant is asked for the precise number of days they've been substance free, and their accomplishments are greeted with applause from a crowded court room, led by Taylor. She reserves her highest praise for White.

"You're going into a wonderful world," Taylor says. "And you're going in sober and honest. You did yourself. Congratulations," Taylor tells White.



"I'm way happier," White tells 27 News. "Every family member - lost a lot of family through the years and they're coming back around. It's a great feeling, White tells 27 News.



