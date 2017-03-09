27 Sky Track makes debut on WKOW

Authorities say Jaiden Hunt and his father have been found safe.More >>
SWAT Team was also called to the 900 block of Vernon Avenue Saturday afternoon.
Police say one person arrested at the shooting scene Saturday afternoon is connected to the homicide earlier in the day.
Officials with the Milwaukee Division of the FBI say an eight-month long investigation has resulted in 11 federal indictments of suspected gang members.
A post card from the Wisconsin Elections Commission coming to nearly 400,000 voters is not a scam.
A 40-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Friday with serious injuries after a three-car crash near Blue Mounds.
