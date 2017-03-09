27 Sky Track makes debut on WKOW

MADISON (WKOW) -- 27 News unveiled a brand new way to tell stories to you on 27 News at 5 on Thursday. WKOW debuted the brand new "27 Sky Track".



27 Sky Track will provide viewers with a different vantage point for news stories. We had our first staff member pass a test to officially become a pilot to fly the drone. We have plans to expand the number of staff members with licenses.



WKOW became the first TV station in South Central Wisconsin to incorporate drones into its newscasts.

27 News Director Ed Reams said, “It’s very exciting to be the first TV station in Madison to offer a new and different perspective to the news that a drone will offer. The aerial images from our drone, will greatly enhance the kind of news coverage we can offer to our viewers.” Watch for 27 Sky Track video in all of our newscasts.