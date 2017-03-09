Assembly Speaker pours cold water on assisted suicide bill

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County state lawmaker wants to give terminally ill people the right to end their lives with dignity, but the top Republican in the State Assembly said he has "serious questions" about it.

For the second straight legislative session, Rep. Sondy Pope (D-Mount Horeb) has introduced a bill that would allow anyone with a sound mind who is suffering from a terminal illness to medically end their life at a time of their choosing.

The bill would require a doctor to give approval before a life-ending drug could be administered.

But Speaker Robin Vos (Rochester) said it's not something he can support.

"I feel like if we passed her version of the bill, or any bill like that, it really takes away hope and says that the only way out for a lot of folks is to end their lives. And I just can't accept that," said Speaker Vos.

On Tuesday, the Assembly passed a bipartisan "Right To Try" bill - which allows terminally ill patients to try experimental drugs in an attempt to save their lives.

Speaker Vos said he wants to focus on legislation like that, instead of encouraging people to give up hope.

Without his support, the bill stands little chance to pass the Assembly.

In a press release, Rep. Pope said she believes it is inhumane to force a person with a terminal illness to suffer needlessly.