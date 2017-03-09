Early thaw could bring more runoff to Madison lakes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison lakes Mendota and Monona have thawed out and officially opened on Tuesday.

The winter freeze on the two lakes was 65 days, which is well shy of the usual 104-day freeze period.

Members of Clean Lakes Alliance says high winds, high temperatures, and heavy rain sped up the spring thaw.

Spokesperson Adam Sodersten says he's worried about less snow and more rain, runoff, which is caused by heavier rainfall, could flow into the lakes earlier than normal.

"The rain is gonna run top soil off and anything that's collected here in the urban area, it's gonna go right into the lakes, and that's what's going to cause that big phosphorus into the lake and cause algae blooms to happen," said Sodersten, an increase in algae bloom have closed Madison beaches for several weeks at a time.

The March 7th opening ties the second earliest ice-off date, which was the Winter of 1999-2000.