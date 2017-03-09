Janesville group creates website to help families find missing loved ones

JANESVILLE (WKOW) --- A group in Janesville has created a website to help families find missing loved ones.

It started after a family's son was found dead after a months-long search.

Cheryl Dayton says she was inspired to create the website "Jordan's Search and Assist Team" after Jordan White went missing in November 2016.

White was missing for more than 50 days before a team put together by Dayton found him. Now she wants to take that same energy and help other families who may be in a similar situation.

The group in Janesville will help assist in the search and rescue of missing persons in rock county and surrounding areas.

Dayton say she wants to make sure families of a missing person know they are not alone.

“There's hope. That your loved one will be found. Because I know that there were so many days where I was so afraid that we were not going to find Jordan and it was really difficult. And there were many days when I didn't want to get out of bed and keep looking. Because I just felt like we were doing the same thing over and over again. But we did find him,” Dayton said.

“I want to be able to help out other families so they don't have to go through what the white family went through,” said Josh Berg, a friend of Jordan White.

Dayton said though she never met Jordan, she felt like he was one of her sons.

She says she speaks with the families daily and that they are getting by the best they can. The family is happy they group sis helping to keep White's legacy alive in such a positive way.

According to the website, they will have a 24-hour support system that will work with families until their loved one is found.

Right now, Dayton said they only have about 5 or 6 volunteers. For more information on how you can help, click here.