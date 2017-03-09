Lawmakers propose legislation to crackdown on skimmers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several Madisonians may have fallen victim to credit card skimmers last fall. The city already passed an ordinance to protect consumers but now state lawmakers are stepping in to criminalize skimmers.

"What people are trying to steal isn't just money, it's people's livelihoods," said Brooke Wedeward. She's the store manager at Genin's Autocare and gas station in Madison.

She checks the pumps every morning before she opens her gas station.

But now, lawmakers are stepping in to do their part. State Senator Robert Cowles and Representative Rob Summerfield are trying to update the current statutes regarding card skimmers.

"Consumers have to do everything they can to protect themselves and at some points, they just can't and that's when we need laws to step in and back up the citizens," said Wedeward.

Under the proposal, thieves would be charged with possession of a skimming device, attempted use of installing a device or even trafficking the skimmers. Those who are charged would face up to 10 years in prison. Currently, suspects who are caught using skimmers to steal people's personal information are charged with identity theft and fraud.

"There are a lot of statutes on theft and fraud that do have to be modernized to take care of the current reality of the way the cyber warfare game is played," said Bob Turner, the chief information security officer at UW-Madison.

He said criminals will continue installing them on card readers, but he and Wedeward are hopeful.

"The people that do care about their own livelihood, about the possibility of getting caught of what they may have to face in return for that," Wedeward added.

A manager trying to keep her place safe, now, the state doing its part to increase the penalties.