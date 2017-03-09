Lawmakers propose legislation to crackdown on skimmers

SWAT Team was also called to the 900 block of Vernon Avenue Saturday afternoon.More >>
Police say one person arrested at the shooting scene Saturday afternoon is connected to the homicide earlier in the day.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, two people were in a UTV on Highway G when the driver missed a curve, went into a ditch and rolled over around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Authorities say Jaiden Hunt and his father have been found safe.More >>
A 40-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Friday with serious injuries after a three-car crash near Blue Mounds.More >>
The IRONMAN 70.3 Wisconsin is going on Sunday, June 11. It is considered to be a Half IRONMAN.More >>
