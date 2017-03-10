Republican predicts voter support to eliminate treasurer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Republican state Rep. Mike Schraa expects a high majority of Wisconsin voters will approve a constitutional amendment eliminating the state treasurer position.

The state Assembly, on a bipartisan 68-31 vote Thursday, put the measure on the April 2018 ballot.

Schraa predicts state voters will pass it next year with 65 percent approval. But Schraa says if voters reject it, he will work to restore powers of the office.

The Legislature has taken away nearly all of the office's duties in recent years. The treasurer's only remaining job is to sit on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands.

Opponents say instead of eliminating the treasurer position, it should be given more responsibilities so it can serve as a check and balance on the executive branch.

The office would be eliminated in 2019.