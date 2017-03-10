UPDATE: Three seriously hurt in German ax attack

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Of the seven people hurt in an ax attack in Germany, authorities say three of them have severe injuries.

Police say a 36-year-old man was arrested. He was also hurt while trying to escape. They think he acted alone, and that he has mental health issues.

The attack happened at the main train station in Dusseldorf.

