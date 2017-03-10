Rowers face off in fight against pediatric brain cancer

MADISON (WKOW) -- Rowers from UW-Madison and Stanford University faced off Thursday for a good cause.

The rowers took part in a 100 kilometer ERG challenge to support the Robert Connor Dawes Foundation, which raises funds to fight childhood brain cancer.

On April 20, 2013 Connor Dawes' 16-month battle against brain cancer ended. He was just 18 years old. In response, his family created The Robert Connor Dawes Foundation.

"Losing Connor obviously has been devastating for me and our family," Executive Director of the Robert Connor Dawes Foundation Liz Dawes said. "But doing something positive in his name, in his memory, creating a legacy around the kind of person he was has given us a way forward."

Connor's ERG Challenge is presented by Foundation and hosted by the UW-Madison rowing team. Funds raised are distributed between each university's neuroscience department.

Dawes says UW-Madison and Stanford rowers participate annually in the challenge because Connor was determined to attend and row for one of the schools.