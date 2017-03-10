Madison Edgewood girls basketball heading to D3 state finals - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Edgewood girls basketball heading to D3 state finals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Crusaders remember how last year's first trip to the WIAA Girls Basketball State Tournament panned out. A one-point loss to Hayward, the eventual 2016 Division 3 State champions. 

One year later, the girls have returned to the Resch Center.

"Losing last year was really tough for us. We all kinda took it hard, " said senior forward Estella Moschkau. "And over the summer and throughout the course of the season, we just thought about that game and it kinda fueled our drive for coming back."

On Thursday night, the Crusaders redeemed themselves by topping Wrightstown, 60-38, in the D3 semifinals. Moschkau notched a double-double in the game, scoring 13 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Brita Hovde came off the bench to score a game-high 14 points. 

Edgewood will make their first appearance in the state championship game where they will face Martin Luther. The Spartans defeated Bloomer 56-38 earlier in the day. This will also be their first state championship appearance. 

The Crusaders and Spartans will face off on Saturday, March 11th at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The game is estimated to tip-off around 3 p.m., following the conclusion of the D4 State Championship game. 

