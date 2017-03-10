Seton Hall tops Marquette in Big East quarterfinals - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Seton Hall tops Marquette in Big East quarterfinals

NEW YORK (AP) -- Myles Powell scored 17 points and capped a 17-2 second-half spurt with an unusual 3-pointer as defending champion Seton Hall continued its good play at Madison Square Garden with an 82-76 win over Marquette in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament on Thursday.
   The win was the eighth in 10 games for the fifth-seeded Pirates (21-10) and it set up a semifinal matchup with second-ranked and top-seeded Villanova, which ripped St. John's 108-67. The Wildcats swept the fifth-seeded Pirates this season, winning by an average of 26 points.
   Angel Delgado overcame two early fouls and finished with 12 points, 16 rebounds and nine -- his 13th consecutive double-double, and his 26th overall. Khadeen Carrington added 19 points, clinching the win from the free throw line, Madison Jones added 13 and Desi Rodriguez had 11.
   Andrew Rowsey had 23 points to lead fourth-seeded Marquette (19-12), which is looking for its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2013. Markus Howard hit some late 3-pointers to finish with 16 and Katin Reinhardt had 12 points.
 

  • Kessel, Schultz score as Penguins cruise past Predators 6-0

    Six different players scored and Sidney Crosby had three assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins chased Pekka Rinne and blew out the Nashville Predators 6-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night to take a 3-2 lead in the series and move one win away from a second consecutive title.    Justin Schultz, Bryan Rust, Evgeni Malkin, Conor Sheary, Phil Kessel and Ron Hainsey scored for the defending champions, who got 24 saves from goaltender Matt Murray. Rinne got the ho...More >>
  • Lavelle leads US women to victory over Sweden

    Rose Lavelle scored in the second half, lifting the U.S. women to a 1-0 victory over Sweden in a friendly on Thursday night.    A perfectly timed run from the midfield by Crystal Dunn led to a through-ball for Lavelle inside the 18-yard box. Lavelle, 22, calmly put it home in the 56th minute for her second international goal in her fifth international appearance.    Earlier, Dunn had a semi-breakaway, but her shot was saved by Hilda Carlen.    Alyssa Naeh...More >>
  • Wisconsin draws Virginia in Big Ten-ACC Challenge

    Wisconsin has drawn Virginia in this year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge.    The Badgers will travel to Charlottesville, according to the pairings announced by the leagues on Thursday. Dates and times for the games will be announced at a later date.    The teams last met in 2013 when the Badgers won on the road at Virginia.    The game will also feature an interesting coaching matchup. Wisconsin's Greg Gard and Virginia's Tony Bennett served together as assistan...More >>
