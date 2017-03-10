Seton Hall tops Marquette in Big East quarterfinals

NEW YORK (AP) -- Myles Powell scored 17 points and capped a 17-2 second-half spurt with an unusual 3-pointer as defending champion Seton Hall continued its good play at Madison Square Garden with an 82-76 win over Marquette in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament on Thursday.

The win was the eighth in 10 games for the fifth-seeded Pirates (21-10) and it set up a semifinal matchup with second-ranked and top-seeded Villanova, which ripped St. John's 108-67. The Wildcats swept the fifth-seeded Pirates this season, winning by an average of 26 points.

Angel Delgado overcame two early fouls and finished with 12 points, 16 rebounds and nine -- his 13th consecutive double-double, and his 26th overall. Khadeen Carrington added 19 points, clinching the win from the free throw line, Madison Jones added 13 and Desi Rodriguez had 11.

Andrew Rowsey had 23 points to lead fourth-seeded Marquette (19-12), which is looking for its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2013. Markus Howard hit some late 3-pointers to finish with 16 and Katin Reinhardt had 12 points.

